THE OBSESSED: Neuauflage des Debüts, Videoclips

Relapse-Records wird am 17. November das im Original 1990 veröffentlichte Debütalbum der Doomrocker THE OBSESSED neu verfügbar machen und neue Fotos, Linerotes und das "Concrete Cancer"-Demo sowie einige Live-Tracks als Bonus-Anreiz bieten. Hier ist die Trackliste:

1. Tombstone Highway

2. The Way She Fly

3. Forever Midnight

4. Ground Out

5. Fear Child

6. Freedom

7. Red Disaster

8. Inner Turmoil

9. River of Soul

10. Concrete Cancer (1984 Unreleased Concrete Cancer Demo Cassette)

11. Feelingz (1984 Unreleased Concrete Cancer Demo Cassette)

12. Mental Kingdom (1984 Unreleased Concrete Cancer Demo Cassette)

13. Hiding Masque (1984 Unreleased Concrete Cancer Demo Cassette)

14. Ground Out - Feelingz (Live) (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

15. Concrete Cancer (Live) (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

16. No Blame (Live) (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

17. Mental Kingdom (Live) (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

18. Tombstone Highway (Live) (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

19. Iron and Stone (Live) (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

20. River of Soul (Live) (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

21. Sittin on a Grave - I Don't Care (Live) (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

22. Freedom (Live) (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

23. Indestroy - Kill Ugly Naked (Live) (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

Und hier ist ein Vorgeschmack in Form des Videos zu 'Tombstone Highway': Youtube.

Reicht nicht nicht? Wie wäre es mit 'The Way She Fly': Youtube.

Einen habe ich noch. Hier ist der Bonustrack 'Mental Kingdom': Youtube.