THE RODS: Lyrik-Video zu 'Louder Than Loud' veröffentlicht!

Die legendäre US Metal Band The Rods veröffentlicht heute die erste Single und das dazugehörige Lyrik-Video zum neuen Song 'Louder Than Loud'. Der Song ist auch auf dem kommenden Studioalbum "Brotherhood Of Metal" zu finden, welches am 7. Juni über SPV/Steamhammer erscheint.



Drummer Carl Canedy sagt: "'Louder Than Loud' was the first song written for the new album. It was also the working title for the album until the very last moment. The idea was to write about how we approach our stage show! It has to be loud and if you can make it louder then definitely CRANK IT UP! This is also one of the songs I'm most anxious to perform live! It's a balls to the wall track from beginning to end!"



Das Lyrik-Video ist hier zu sehen:

