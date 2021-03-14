THE UNDERGROUND YOUTH: Q&A Session mit Songs vom neuen Album
14.03.2021 | 16:39
Die britische, in Berlin ansässige Post Punk/Dark Folk-Band aus Manchester veröffentlichte am 12. März 2021 ihr zehntes Album "The Falling". Einen Tag zuvor hat THE UNDERGROUND YOUTH die neuen Songs auf YouTube im Rahmen einer Q&A-Session online gestellt.
- Facebook / YouTube
- Susanne Schaarschmidt
- the underground youth the falling album qa post punk dark folk 2021
