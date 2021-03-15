VOLA zeigt neues Video

Wie berichtet, veröffentlichen die Dänen VOLA am 21.05.2021 via Mascot Records das neue Album "Witness". Daraus wurde mit "24 Light Years" ein neuer Song inklusive Video veröffentlicht:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23V1j_cp-_k

1. Straight Lines

2. Head Mounted Sideways

3. 24 Light-Years

4. These Black Claws (feat. SHAHMEN)

5. Freak

6. Napalm

7. Future Bird

8. Stone Leader Falling Down

9. Inside Your Fur

