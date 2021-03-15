VOLA zeigt neues Video "24 Light Years"!
Kommentieren
15.03.2021 | 12:42
1. Straight Lines
Wie berichtet, veröffentlichen die Dänen VOLA am 21.05.2021 via Mascot Records das neue Album "Witness". Daraus wurde mit "24 Light Years" ein neuer Song inklusive Video veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23V1j_cp-_k
1. Straight Lines
2. Head Mounted Sideways
3. 24 Light-Years
4. These Black Claws (feat. SHAHMEN)
5. Freak
6. Napalm
7. Future Bird
8. Stone Leader Falling Down
9. Inside Your Fur
- Quelle:
- Netinfect
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- vola witness neues album 2021 24 light years
0 Kommentare