THIRD WAVE und die "Metamorphosis"
04.05.2019 | 16:27
Das Album wird am 24. Mai erscheinen und den Titelsong kann man jetzt schon mal hören: Youtube.
Das zweite Album der Band aus Frankfurt am Main wird folgende Lieder enthalten:
1. Algorithm
2. Inheritance
3. Ruin
4. Catharsis
5. Shifter
6. Fill In The Black
7. Slumber
8. Awakening
9. Eclipse
10. Access Denies
11. Metamorphosis
