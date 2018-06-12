THRESHOLD: Neue Tourdaten

Die Briten haben den zweiten teil ihrer Tour zum aktuellen Album "The Legend Of The Shires", das sie jeden Abend komplett spielen werden, mitgeteilt. Zusammen mit ihren Support-Bands THE SILENT WEDDING und MAXXWELL wird die Band hier spielen:

Oct 10 Aachen, Musikbunker

Oct 11 Pratteln, Z7

Oct 12 Aschaffenburg, Colos Saal

Oct 13 Zoetermeer, Boerderij

Oct 14 Hamburg, Markthalle

Oct 16 Jena, F-Haus

Oct 17 Prag, Nová Chmelnice

Oct 18 München, Feierwerk

Oct 19 Mannheim, MS Connexion Complex

Oct 20 Essen, Turock

Oct 21 London, Islington Assembly Hall

Vorher kann man THRESHOLD bereits auf diesen Festivals erleben:

Jul 13 Night Of The Prog Festival, St. Goarshausen, Germany

Jul 14 Rheine, Hypothalamus

Sep 08 2Days Prog +1 Festival, Veruno, Italy

Sep 09 Rock On Festival, Budapest