THRESHOLD: Neue Tourdaten
Die Briten haben den zweiten teil ihrer Tour zum aktuellen Album "The Legend Of The Shires", das sie jeden Abend komplett spielen werden, mitgeteilt. Zusammen mit ihren Support-Bands THE SILENT WEDDING und MAXXWELL wird die Band hier spielen:
Oct 10 Aachen, Musikbunker
Oct 11 Pratteln, Z7
Oct 12 Aschaffenburg, Colos Saal
Oct 13 Zoetermeer, Boerderij
Oct 14 Hamburg, Markthalle
Oct 16 Jena, F-Haus
Oct 17 Prag, Nová Chmelnice
Oct 18 München, Feierwerk
Oct 19 Mannheim, MS Connexion Complex
Oct 20 Essen, Turock
Oct 21 London, Islington Assembly Hall
Vorher kann man THRESHOLD bereits auf diesen Festivals erleben:
Jul 13 Night Of The Prog Festival, St. Goarshausen, Germany
Jul 14 Rheine, Hypothalamus
Sep 08 2Days Prog +1 Festival, Veruno, Italy
Sep 09 Rock On Festival, Budapest
- Quelle:
- thresh.net
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- threshold tour 2018
