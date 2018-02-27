TRUCKFIGHTERS aufgelöst

Wie auf der Webseite der schwedischen Fuzzrocker zu erfahren ist, gibt es sie nicht mehr. Hier das Statement im Original:

"Sad news for some, but totally necessary. Truckfighters is on a long, long hiatus. Might come back stronger than ever (that’s the only way) or not at all! We’ve been releasing many albums that we’re very proud of and the key is that we’ve always played because of the pure fun out of it. That’s the only thing that counts and in the end made us do what we did so good for so many years… We’re not that kind of band continuing doing something just because we make money out of it 😉

A big THANK YOU to all the amazing fans and people we’ve meet over the years, some more amazing that others but you all deserve a big hug.

Fuzz n' out!"