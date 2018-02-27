AT THE GATES mit Albumtitel und Cover

Am 18.05.2018 erscheint das neue Album der schwedischen Melodic-Death-Legende AT THE GATES. Das Album trägt den Namen "To Drink From The Night Itself" und erscheint bei Century Media Records. In den kommenden tagen soll dann auch die erste Single mit einem Video veröffentlicht werden.

Hier noch die Tracklist von "To Drink From The Night Itself":

1. Der Widerstand

2. To Drink From The Night Itself

3. A Stare Bound In Stone

4. Palace Of Lepers

5. Daggers Of Black Haze

6. The Chasm

7. In Nameless Sleep

8. The Colours Of The Beast

9. A Labyrinth Of Tombs

10. Seas Of Starvation

11. In Death They Shall Burn

12. The Mirror Black