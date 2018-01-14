TURBONEGRO: Neues Album, neuer Song

Am 02.02.2018 veröffentlicht TURBONEGRO das neue Album "RockNRoll Machine", zur Überbrückung bis zur VÖ gibt es nebst dem Titeltrack nun den neuen Song 'Hurry Up & Die' zu hören: KLICK!

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. The Rock And Roll Machine Suite Part I: Chrome Ozone Creation

02. The Rock And Roll Machine Suite Part II: Well Hello

03. The Rock And Roll Machine Suite Part III: RockNRoll Machine

04. Hurry Up & Die

05. Fist City

06. Skinhead Rock & Roll

07. Hot For Nietzsche

08. On the Rag

09. Let the Punishment Fit the Behind

10. John Carpenter Powder Ballad

11. Special Education