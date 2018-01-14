TURBONEGRO: Neues Album, neuer Song
Kommentieren
Am 02.02.2018 veröffentlicht TURBONEGRO das neue Album "RockNRoll Machine", zur Überbrückung bis zur VÖ gibt es nebst dem Titeltrack nun den neuen Song 'Hurry Up & Die' zu hören: KLICK!
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. The Rock And Roll Machine Suite Part I: Chrome Ozone Creation
02. The Rock And Roll Machine Suite Part II: Well Hello
03. The Rock And Roll Machine Suite Part III: RockNRoll Machine
04. Hurry Up & Die
05. Fist City
06. Skinhead Rock & Roll
07. Hot For Nietzsche
08. On the Rag
09. Let the Punishment Fit the Behind
10. John Carpenter Powder Ballad
11. Special Education
- Quelle:
- Band
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- turbonegro rocknrollmachine hurry up and die
0 Kommentare