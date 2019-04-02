Tour: STATIC-X, SOIL, DOPE, WEDNESDAY 13
Die Tour wird "Wisconsin Death Trip" - 20th Anniversary Tour heißen und soll den verstorbenen Wayne Static ehren. Dazu werden die vier Bands an diesen Orten aufspielen:
24.09. UK Bristol - SWX
25.09. UK Cardiff - Tramshed
26.09. UK London - Electric Ballroom
27.09. UK Nottingham - Rock City
28.09. UK Leeds - Stylus
29.09. UK Southampton - Engine Rooms
01.10. UK Newcastle - Northumbria Institute
02.10. UK Glasgow - The Garage
03.10. UK Manchester - O2 Ritz
04.10. UK Birmingham - O2 Institute
05.10. F Magny-le-Hongre - File 7
06.10. B Antwerp - Trix
07.10. D Hamburg - Markthalle
09.10. D Köln - Essigfabrik
10.10. D Mannheim - MS Connexion Complex
11.10. CH Zürich - Dynamo
12.10. I Pinarella di Cervia (RA) - Rock Planet Club
13.10. D München - Backstage (Werk)
