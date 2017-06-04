U2: 30 Jahre "The Joshua Tree"
Noch ein großes Album der Rockgeschiche, das als 30th Anniversary Edition zu Ehren kommt. "The Joshua Tree" von U2 gilt als ihr erfolgreichstes Album und wird am 2. Juni als Doppel-CD oder Doppel-LP erscheinen. Zusätzlich wird es noch ein riesiges Box-Set geben mit 4 CDs oder 7 LPs. Stellvertretend für die jeweiligen Ausgaben sind dies die Tracklisten für die 2-CD- und die 4-CD-Ausgaben:
U2 – The Joshua Tree - 2 CD Deluxe
28 tracks / new artwork – colour version of original album
- The Joshua Tree 2007 remastered
- Live from Madison Square Garden 1987
CD 1 - 2007 Remastered Album
01. Where The Streets Have No Name
02. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
03. With Or Without You
04. Bullet The Blue Sky
05. Running To Stand Still
06. Red Hill Mining Town
07. In God's Country
08. Trip Through Your Wires
09. One Tree Hill
10. Exit
11. Mothers Of The Disappeared
CD2 – MSG
01. Where The Streets Have No Name
02. I Will Follow
03. Trip Through Your Wires
04. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For*
05. MLK
06. Bullet The Blue Sky*
07. Running To Stand Still
08. In God's Country
09. Sunday Bloody Sunday
10. Exit*
11. October
12. New Year's Day
13. Pride (In The Name Of Love)
14. With Or Without You
15. Party Girl
16. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
17. "40"
Super Deluxe 4CD Box Set 4 CDs in Hardcoverbuch
3.5 Stunden Audio Content mit 49 Tracks (25x unreleased tracks: 17x live, 7x new mixes, 1x archive track)
Neben den beiden CDs der regulären Edition enthält diese Ausgabe zusätzlich diese beiden Tonträger:
CD3 - 2017 Remixes
01. One Tree Hill (St Francis Hotel Remix)
02. Bullet The Blue Sky (Jacknife Lee Remix)
03. Running To Stand Still (Daniel Lanois Remix)
04. Red Hill Mining Town (Steve Lillywhite 2017 Mix)
05. With Or Without You (Daniel Lanois Remix)
06. Where The Streets Have No Name (Flood Remix)
CD4 - B-sides/Outtakes
01. Luminous Times (Hold On To Love)
02. Walk To The Water
03. Spanish Eyes
04. Deep In The Heart
05. Silver And Gold
06. Sweetest Thing
07. Race Against Time
08. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Lillywhite Alternative Mix '87)
09. One Tree Hill Reprise (Brian Eno 2017 Mix)
10. Silver and Gold
11. Beautiful Ghost/Introduction To Songs Of Experience
12. Wave Of Sorrow (Birdland)
13. Desert Of Our Love
14. Rise Up
15. Drunk Chicken/America
Die Vinyl-Ausgabe hat den gleichen Audio-Inhalt, aber enthält zusätzlich ein 84-seitiges Fotobuch und 8 Fotodrucke von der Fotosession in der Mojave-Wüste 1986.
