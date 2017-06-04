U2: 30 Jahre

Noch ein großes Album der Rockgeschiche, das als 30th Anniversary Edition zu Ehren kommt. "The Joshua Tree" von U2 gilt als ihr erfolgreichstes Album und wird am 2. Juni als Doppel-CD oder Doppel-LP erscheinen. Zusätzlich wird es noch ein riesiges Box-Set geben mit 4 CDs oder 7 LPs. Stellvertretend für die jeweiligen Ausgaben sind dies die Tracklisten für die 2-CD- und die 4-CD-Ausgaben:

U2 – The Joshua Tree - 2 CD Deluxe

28 tracks / new artwork – colour version of original album

- The Joshua Tree 2007 remastered

- Live from Madison Square Garden 1987



CD 1 - 2007 Remastered Album

01. Where The Streets Have No Name

02. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

03. With Or Without You

04. Bullet The Blue Sky

05. Running To Stand Still

06. Red Hill Mining Town

07. In God's Country

08. Trip Through Your Wires

09. One Tree Hill

10. Exit

11. Mothers Of The Disappeared



CD2 – MSG

01. Where The Streets Have No Name

02. I Will Follow

03. Trip Through Your Wires

04. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For*

05. MLK

06. Bullet The Blue Sky*

07. Running To Stand Still

08. In God's Country

09. Sunday Bloody Sunday

10. Exit*

11. October

12. New Year's Day

13. Pride (In The Name Of Love)

14. With Or Without You

15. Party Girl

16. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

17. "40"

Super Deluxe 4CD Box Set 4 CDs in Hardcoverbuch



3.5 Stunden Audio Content mit 49 Tracks (25x unreleased tracks: 17x live, 7x new mixes, 1x archive track)



Neben den beiden CDs der regulären Edition enthält diese Ausgabe zusätzlich diese beiden Tonträger:

CD3 - 2017 Remixes

01. One Tree Hill (St Francis Hotel Remix)

02. Bullet The Blue Sky (Jacknife Lee Remix)

03. Running To Stand Still (Daniel Lanois Remix)

04. Red Hill Mining Town (Steve Lillywhite 2017 Mix)

05. With Or Without You (Daniel Lanois Remix)

06. Where The Streets Have No Name (Flood Remix)



CD4 - B-sides/Outtakes

01. Luminous Times (Hold On To Love)

02. Walk To The Water

03. Spanish Eyes

04. Deep In The Heart

05. Silver And Gold

06. Sweetest Thing

07. Race Against Time

08. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Lillywhite Alternative Mix '87)

09. One Tree Hill Reprise (Brian Eno 2017 Mix)

10. Silver and Gold

11. Beautiful Ghost/Introduction To Songs Of Experience

12. Wave Of Sorrow (Birdland)

13. Desert Of Our Love

14. Rise Up

15. Drunk Chicken/America

Die Vinyl-Ausgabe hat den gleichen Audio-Inhalt, aber enthält zusätzlich ein 84-seitiges Fotobuch und 8 Fotodrucke von der Fotosession in der Mojave-Wüste 1986.

