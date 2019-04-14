UFO Gitarrist/Keyboarder Paul Raymond verstorben

Die Rockwelt trauert um Paul Raymond, der sich mit UFO gerade auf Abschiedstour befand. Der Gitarrist und Keyboarder ist im Alter von 73 Jahren an Herzversagen gestorben, wie seine Lebensgefährtin gestern auf Facebook bekannt gab.



"Hi to all the fans and people who knew Paul! This is Sandra, Paul's life partner speaking: With a desperate and broken heart, fully in tears and pains that feel like they will kill me I have to tell you that my most beautiful and beloved darling Paul Raymond has passed away today. The doctors were trying to reanimate him and with success at first but then his system shot down again and there was nothing more they could do for him, he died of a heart attack.



He absolutely enjoyed the last couple of weeks touring with UFO in the UK & Ireland and he was looking forward to the rest of this year's tour.



I will always love him and I hope he will rest in peace until I'll see him again on the other side!!!



I love you so much Paul



Sandra"

