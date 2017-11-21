UNDER THE BLACK SUN 2018: MASTER'S HAMMER, SIGH und BATUSHKA bestätigt
Für das Festival UNDER THE BLACK SUN 2018 sind MASTER'S HAMMER, SIGH und BATUSHKA bestätigt worden.
Damit liest sich das aktuelle-vorläufige Programm so:
777
ABHOMINE
A CANOROUS QUINTET
AUTHOR
BATUSHKA
CIRITH GORGOR
FIN
HELLFIRE DEATHCULT
HORN
MASTER'S HAMMER
MOSAIK
NOCTURNAL
SCHRAT
SHROUD OF SATAN
SIGH
Das Festival findet vom 05. bis 07.07.2017 auf der Freilichtbühne in Friesack statt.
Early-Bird-Tickets sind bereits erhältlich und können bestellt werden:
