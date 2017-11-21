UNDER THE BLACK SUN 2018: MASTER'S HAMMER, SIGH und BATUSHKA bestätigt

Für das Festival UNDER THE BLACK SUN 2018 sind MASTER'S HAMMER, SIGH und BATUSHKA bestätigt worden.



Damit liest sich das aktuelle-vorläufige Programm so:



777

ABHOMINE

A CANOROUS QUINTET

AUTHOR

BATUSHKA

CIRITH GORGOR

FIN

HELLFIRE DEATHCULT

HORN

MASTER'S HAMMER

MOSAIK

NOCTURNAL

SCHRAT

SHROUD OF SATAN

SIGH



Das Festival findet vom 05. bis 07.07.2017 auf der Freilichtbühne in Friesack statt.



Early-Bird-Tickets sind bereits erhältlich und können bestellt werden:

