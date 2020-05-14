Und noch ein Clip von TALES OF THE TOMB

Nach einem Clip zum Original hat die Todesblei-Kapelle TALES OF THE TOMB noch ein Gitarren-Playthrough zu 'Dyatlove Pass Incident' von ihrer aktuellen EP "Volume Two: Mendacium" bei YouTube nachgeschoben.





Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: tales of the tomb dyatlove pass incident volume two mendacium playthrough