Und noch ein Clip von TALES OF THE TOMB
14.05.2020 | 22:57
Nach einem Clip zum Original hat die Todesblei-Kapelle TALES OF THE TOMB noch ein Gitarren-Playthrough zu 'Dyatlove Pass Incident' von ihrer aktuellen EP "Volume Two: Mendacium" bei YouTube nachgeschoben.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- tales of the tomb dyatlove pass incident volume two mendacium playthrough
