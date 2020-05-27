Und noch ein Playthrough von TALES OF THE TOMB

In dieser Band dürften wohl die eifrigsten Clipveröffentlicher aktiv sein. Das Death-Metal-Duo TALES OF THE TOMB aus Kanada hat von seiner aktuellen EP "Volume Two: Mendacium" jetzt mehr Clips generiert, als sie Tracks enthält. Ganz neu ist bei YouTube ein Gitarren-Playthrough zu 'Mermaid In A Man Hole' am Start.





Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: tales of the tomb mermaid in a man hole volume two mendacium playthrough