Und noch ein Playthrough von TALES OF THE TOMB
27.05.2020 | 22:42
In dieser Band dürften wohl die eifrigsten Clipveröffentlicher aktiv sein. Das Death-Metal-Duo TALES OF THE TOMB aus Kanada hat von seiner aktuellen EP "Volume Two: Mendacium" jetzt mehr Clips generiert, als sie Tracks enthält. Ganz neu ist bei YouTube ein Gitarren-Playthrough zu 'Mermaid In A Man Hole' am Start.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- tales of the tomb mermaid in a man hole volume two mendacium playthrough
