VISIONS OF ATLANTIS mit Live-Album

Der sperrige Titel des Albums, bei dem ein Hauptaugenmerk auf das letzte Album gelegt werden wird, lautet "The Deep & The Dark Live @ Symphonic Metal Nights". Am 22. Februar wird das Album über Napalm mit diesen Lieder erscheinen:

1. Intro

2. The Deep & The Dark

3. New Dawn

4. Book of Nature

5. Ritual Night

6. Siegfried’s Farewell

7. Lost

8. The Silent Mutiny

9. The Last Home

10. Words of War

11. The Grand Illusion

12. Passing Dead End

13. Return to Lemuria