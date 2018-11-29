VISIONS OF ATLANTIS mit Live-Album
Kommentieren
29.11.2018 | 19:58
1. Intro
Der sperrige Titel des Albums, bei dem ein Hauptaugenmerk auf das letzte Album gelegt werden wird, lautet "The Deep & The Dark Live @ Symphonic Metal Nights". Am 22. Februar wird das Album über Napalm mit diesen Lieder erscheinen:
1. Intro
2. The Deep & The Dark
3. New Dawn
4. Book of Nature
5. Ritual Night
6. Siegfried’s Farewell
7. Lost
8. The Silent Mutiny
9. The Last Home
10. Words of War
11. The Grand Illusion
12. Passing Dead End
13. Return to Lemuria
- Quelle:
- Napalm
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- the deep the dark live symphonic metal nights visions of atlantis
0 Kommentare