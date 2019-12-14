VOODOO SIX: Single 'The Traveller' vom neuen Album

Die in London beheimatete Hardrock-Band VOODOO SIX hat mit einem Lyrik-Video zu 'The Traveller' den ersten Song aus ihrem neuen Album "Simulation Game" veröffentlicht.



Das Album wird am 6. März 2020 erscheinen. Dazu ist die Band eine Partnerschaft mit Explorer1 Music aus Los Angeles eingegangen ist.



"It feels this is the right time for us. We’re incredibly proud of the new material and can’t wait for people to hear the new record and perform to fans across the world", so Tony Newton, Gründungsmitglied von Voodoo Six. "Explorer1’s vision for the band and the unique support they bring, makes this all possible".



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

The Traveller

Gone Forever

Liar and a Thief

Inherit My Shadow

Last To Know

Lost

Never Beyond Repair

Brake

Control

One of Us

