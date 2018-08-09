VREID: Lyric-Video zum neuen Track!
Kommentieren
Am 28.09.2018 veröffentlichen die Norweger VREID das neue Album "Lifehunger" via Seasons Of Mist. Daraus kann man sich jetzt das Lyric-Video zum Song 'Black Rites In The Black Nights' anschauen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLkTa5bVrAM
Die Tracklist von "Lifehunger" liest sich so:
01. Flowers & Blood (1:50)
02. One Hundred Years (5:39)
03. Lifehunger (5:36)
04. The Dead White (4:59)
05. Hello Darkness (4:39)
06. Black Rites In The Black Nights (6:26)
07. Sokrates Must Die (3:29)
08. Heimatt (6:01)
- Quelle:
- Band
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- vreid lifehunger black rites in te black nights
0 Kommentare