VREID: Lyric-Video zum neuen Track!

Am 28.09.2018 veröffentlichen die Norweger VREID das neue Album "Lifehunger" via Seasons Of Mist. Daraus kann man sich jetzt das Lyric-Video zum Song 'Black Rites In The Black Nights' anschauen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLkTa5bVrAM

Die Tracklist von "Lifehunger" liest sich so:

01. Flowers & Blood (1:50)

02. One Hundred Years (5:39)

03. Lifehunger (5:36)

04. The Dead White (4:59)

05. Hello Darkness (4:39)

06. Black Rites In The Black Nights (6:26)

07. Sokrates Must Die (3:29)

08. Heimatt (6:01)