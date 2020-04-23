Veränderungen bei OBSCURA!

Die Progressive-Death-Metaller OBSCURA haben auf ihrer Facebook-Seite weitgehende Veränderungen angekündigt. Mit der Trennung vom Gitarristen Rafael Trujilo, Bassisten Linus Klausenitzer und Schlagzeuger Sebastian Lanser, wird ein neues Line Up um Sänger/Gitarrist Steffen Kummerer angekündigt, mit dem man im Sommer das neue OBSCURA-Album aufnehme und über das neue Label Nuclear Blast veröffentliche. Das neue Line Up werde demnächst öffentlich gemacht.

Das verbliebene Trio werde unter dem Namen OBSIDIOUS weitermachen.

Hier der Original-Wortlaut:

"Firstly, I would like to thank our former members Rafael Trujillo, Linus Klausenitzer and Sebastian Lanser for their dedication during the last years. Now, 2020, a new chapter for OBSCURA begins with entering Woodshed Studios this Summer to produce our sixth full-length record, and the first album for our new label Nuclear Blast. The new lineup will be revealed shortly." - Steffen Kummerer



"I’m really thankful for the amazing experiences I have made over the last couple of years and all people who have supported me on that path. Leaving something behind opens new opportunities." - Rafael Trujillo



"No one except Steffen has been in the band longer than I have, so you can imagine that this was not an easy decision for me. However, for us, this is the beginning of a musical journey that I’m sure you will enjoy." - Linus Klausenitzer



"Time has come for me to move on and pursue new musical adventures. A big "Thank You" to all our fans around the world for the amazing support - You Rock! I am sure we will meet again at some point in the future." - Sebastian Lanser