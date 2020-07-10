WAX CHATTELS: Neue Single 'No Ties' veröffentlicht

Das aus Neuseeland stammende Post-Punk-Trio WAX CHATTELS hat mit 'No Ties' einen neuen Song veröffentlicht. Er stammt vom kommenden Album "Clot", welches am 25. September 2020 über Captured Tracks erscheinen wird.



Sängerin und Bassistin sagt zu dem Song: "As a first generation immigrant, I’ve never had a personal connection with my extended family. There’s an incomparable loneliness rooted in this – I think the weight of parental sacrifice and cultural estrangement is difficult for other Kiwis to understand. „No Ties“ comes from these frustrations, and the helpless desperation of watching the present-day political confrontations in my other, would-have-been, home."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Glue

02. Efficiency

03. Cede

04. Mindfulness

05. No Ties

06. Less Is More

07. Spanners & Implements

08. An Eye

09. Forever Marred

10. Yokohama

11. You Were Right

Quelle: Cargo Records Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: wax chattels no ties clot postpunk