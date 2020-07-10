WAX CHATTELS: Neue Single 'No Ties' veröffentlicht
Das aus Neuseeland stammende Post-Punk-Trio WAX CHATTELS hat mit 'No Ties' einen neuen Song veröffentlicht. Er stammt vom kommenden Album "Clot", welches am 25. September 2020 über Captured Tracks erscheinen wird.
Sängerin und Bassistin sagt zu dem Song: "As a first generation immigrant, I’ve never had a personal connection with my extended family. There’s an incomparable loneliness rooted in this – I think the weight of parental sacrifice and cultural estrangement is difficult for other Kiwis to understand. „No Ties“ comes from these frustrations, and the helpless desperation of watching the present-day political confrontations in my other, would-have-been, home."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Glue
02. Efficiency
03. Cede
04. Mindfulness
05. No Ties
06. Less Is More
07. Spanners & Implements
08. An Eye
09. Forever Marred
10. Yokohama
11. You Were Right
Quelle:
- Cargo Records
Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
Tags:
- wax chattels no ties clot postpunk
