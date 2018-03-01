WGT 2018: ROME, DIVE, TRAITRS und weitere Bands bestätigt

Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2018 in Leipzig sind die ersten Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:



ROME (L)

HEXHEART (USA)

DIVE (B)

TOTUS GAUDEO (D)

ELEGANT MACHINERY (S)

TRAITRS (CDN)

READERSHIP HOSTILE (USA)

PADDY AND THE RATS (H)

BUZZ KULL (USA)

TREPANERINGSRITUALEN (S)



Das Festival findet vom 18. Mai bis 21. Mai 2018 in Leipzig statt.



Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.

