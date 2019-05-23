WGT 2019: BATUSHKA (MB), ELUVEITIE und weitere Bands bestätigt

Obwohl einige der heutigen Bandbestätigungen für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019 breits bekannt waren, so kommt heute die offizielle Bekanntmachung.



Folgende Bands sind bestätigt worden:



THE CHURCH (AUS) – exklusiver Festival-Auftritt im Sommer 2019

FAELDER (D)

SPIT MASK (USA)

ELUVEITIE (CH)

SICK MAN (D)

HUMAN TETRIS (RUS)

DIE NERVEN (D)

XENTRIFUGE (USA)

OTHER DAY (D)

IMPERIAL BLACK UNIT (F)

DER RINGER (D)

FOLKNERY (UA)

RADIOAKTIVISTS (D)

BATUSHKA (PL) - die bei Metal Blade unter Vertrag stehende Band des Sängers (Anm. d. Red.)

Das Festival findet vom 7. Juni bis 10. Juni 2019 in Leipzig statt.



Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.