WGT 2019: CRADLE OF FILTH, JOB KARMA, HANTE und weitere Bands bestätigt

Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:



CRADLE OF FILTH (GB)

HANTE. (F)

JOB KARMA (PL)

KONTRAVOID (CDN)

MICHAEL CASHMORE & SHALTMIRA (GB/LT)

SALLY DIGE (DK/CDN)

ALIEN VAMPIRES (GB)

AM NOT (GB)

AND THE GOLDEN CHOIR (D)

BRAGOLIN (NL)



Das Festival findet vom 7. Juni bis 10. Juni 2019 in Leipzig statt.



Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.

