WGT 2019: DAS ICH, INKUBUS SUKKUBUS und weitere Bands bestätigt

Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:



DAS ICH (D)

THE CASSANDRA COMPLEX (GB)

VOID VISION (USA)

EGGVN (N)

SHE PLEASURES HERSELF (P)

MAERZFELD (D)

X-RX (D)

A SPELL INSIDE (D)

INKUBUS SUKKUBUS (GB)

GRAUSAME TÖCHTER (D)

Das Festival findet vom 7. Juni bis 10. Juni 2019 in Leipzig statt.



Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.