WGT 2019: DAS ICH, INKUBUS SUKKUBUS und weitere Bands bestätigt
25.01.2019 | 19:45
Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.
Das Festival findet vom 7. Juni bis 10. Juni 2019 in Leipzig statt.
Diese sind:
DAS ICH (D)
THE CASSANDRA COMPLEX (GB)
VOID VISION (USA)
EGGVN (N)
SHE PLEASURES HERSELF (P)
MAERZFELD (D)
X-RX (D)
A SPELL INSIDE (D)
INKUBUS SUKKUBUS (GB)
GRAUSAME TÖCHTER (D)
Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.
- Quelle:
- www.wave-gotik-treffen.de
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- wgt 2019 wave gotik treffen 2019 leipzig markkleeberg agra das ich the cassandra complex void vision eggvn she pleasures herself maerzfeld x-rx a spell inside inkubus sukkubus grausame toechter
