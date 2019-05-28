WGT 2019: THE CHURCH-Gig abgesagt

Das im Rahmen des Wave-Gotik-Treffens geplante Konzert der Band THE CHURCH muss leider ausfallen. Der Schlagzeuger hatte einen Unfall und so können nicht nur dieser Auftritt, sondern auch die weiteren geplanten Konzerte im Juni nicht stattfinden. Der Gig zum WGT soll im kommenden Jahr nachgeholt werden. Ob es dafür einen Ersatz in diesem Jahr gibt, ist derzeit nicht bekannt.



Hier das offizielle Statement der Band: "In the last minute of the last song, on the last night of the USA tour last week, our drummer Tim Powles suffered a nasty fall off the front of the stage and fractured his foot. Up until today we had wanted to proceed with the shows with our “miraculous one footed drummer”, but new tests reveal Tim has developed a blood clot in his leg, while awaiting surgery. The high risk of DVT in this condition means that flying is entirely out of the question.After much deliberation today, we sadly have no choice other than to cancel the upcoming June shows in Germany and the UK - Including the 2nd Annual CHURCH WEEKEND event.



Nobody is more disappointed by this than the band.



We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused, and look forward to making it up to everyone as soon as we can.



Refunds will be available from your point of purchase. Please contact your ticket vendor directly.



If you have made special arrangements to travel to London for the VIP event that are non-refundable, please contact us at contact@thechurchband.net



We would like to soften that blow by providing you with a free ticket and meet and greet when we are next in your area.



Once again, we are extremely sorry. We usually roll with the motto of - “the show must go on” ….. but in this case …sadly it was just not possible."

