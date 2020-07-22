WGT 2021: LACRIMOSA, ACCESSORY und weitere Bands bestätigt

Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2021 sind weitere Bands bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:

LACRIMOSA (CH)

ACCESSORY (D)

BRUTUS (B)

PARALYZZER (ex-PARANOID) (D)

LOELL DUINN (HR)

BEYOND OBSESSION (D)

HØRD (F)

WALDKAUZ (D)

SKOLD (S)

NOT MY GOD (USA)

Das Wave-Gotik-Treffen findet vom 21. Mai bis 24. Mai 2021 in Leipzig statt.

Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.