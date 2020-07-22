WGT 2021: LACRIMOSA, ACCESSORY und weitere Bands bestätigt
22.07.2020 | 21:11
Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2021 sind weitere Bands bestätigt worden.
LACRIMOSA (CH)
Das Wave-Gotik-Treffen findet vom 21. Mai bis 24. Mai 2021 in Leipzig statt.
Diese sind:
ACCESSORY (D)
BRUTUS (B)
PARALYZZER (ex-PARANOID) (D)
LOELL DUINN (HR)
BEYOND OBSESSION (D)
HØRD (F)
WALDKAUZ (D)
SKOLD (S)
NOT MY GOD (USA)
Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.
