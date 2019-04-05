WHITESNAKE: 'Hey You (You Make Me Rock)' Audio-Video online

Am 10. Mai wird WHITESNAKE das 13. Studioalbum "Flesh & Blood" via Frontiers Music in die Läden hieven. Den Song 'Hey You (You Make Me Rock)' könnt ihr euch nun als Audio-Stream reinziehen. YouTube.

Anbei noch die Tracklist von "Flesh & Blood"

1. Good To See You Again2. Gonna Be Alright

3. Shut Up & Kiss Me

4. Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

5. Always & Forever

6. When I Think Of You (Color Me Blue)

7. Trouble Is Your Middle Name

8. Flesh & Blood

9. Well I Never

10. Heart Of Stone

11. Get Up

12. After All

13. Sands Of Time



Bonustracks (Auf der CD+DVD Deluxe Edition und der digitalen Version):



14. Can't Do Right For Doing Wrong (New Studio Song)

15. If I Can't Have You (New Studio Song)

16. Gonna Be Alright (X-Tendo Mix) (DVD Audio Track)

17. Sands Of Time (Radio Mix) (DVD Audio Track)

18. Shut Up And Kiss Me (Video Mix) (DVD Audio Track)