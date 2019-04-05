WHITESNAKE: 'Hey You (You Make Me Rock)' Audio-Video online
Kommentieren
Am 10. Mai wird WHITESNAKE das 13. Studioalbum "Flesh & Blood" via Frontiers Music in die Läden hieven. Den Song 'Hey You (You Make Me Rock)' könnt ihr euch nun als Audio-Stream reinziehen. YouTube.
Anbei noch die Tracklist von "Flesh & Blood"
1. Good To See You Again2. Gonna Be Alright
3. Shut Up & Kiss Me
4. Hey You (You Make Me Rock)
5. Always & Forever
6. When I Think Of You (Color Me Blue)
7. Trouble Is Your Middle Name
8. Flesh & Blood
9. Well I Never
10. Heart Of Stone
11. Get Up
12. After All
13. Sands Of Time
Bonustracks (Auf der CD+DVD Deluxe Edition und der digitalen Version):
14. Can't Do Right For Doing Wrong (New Studio Song)
15. If I Can't Have You (New Studio Song)
16. Gonna Be Alright (X-Tendo Mix) (DVD Audio Track)
17. Sands Of Time (Radio Mix) (DVD Audio Track)
18. Shut Up And Kiss Me (Video Mix) (DVD Audio Track)
- Quelle:
- Frontiers Music
- Redakteur:
- Mahoni Ledl
- Tags:
- whitesnake flesh and blood hey you you make me rock
0 Kommentare