WISHBONE ASH mit neuer Single

Die britische Rock Band WISHBONE ASH hat mit "Back In The Day" eine neue digitale Single veröffentlicht. Der neue Song befindet sich auch auf dem kommenden Studioalbum. "Coat Of Arms", das am 28. Februar bei SPV / Steamhammer erscheint.

Andy Powell charakterisiert den Song als "A real full-on, driving rock song about living the life - the rock life, featuring guitars aplenty!"



Hört euch 'Back In The Day' hier an:





