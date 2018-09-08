WITHERFALL: Neues Album, neues Video!

Die Melodic Progger WITHERFALL um Gitarrist Jake Dreyer (ICED EARTH) und Sänger Joseph Michael (SANCTUARY) veröffentlichen am 02.11.2018 das neue Album "A Prelude To Sorrow" (Century Media) mit folgender Tracklist:

01. A Prelude To Sorrow

02. We Are Nothing

03. Moment Of Silence

04. Communion Of The Wicked

05. Maridian's Visitation

06. Shadows

07. Ode To Despair

08. The Call

09. Vintage

10. Epilogue

Schaut hier das Video zum Song 'Ode To Despair':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_LUai2NYMQ