WITHERFALL: Neues Album, neues Video!
08.09.2018 | 15:40
01. A Prelude To Sorrow
Die Melodic Progger WITHERFALL um Gitarrist Jake Dreyer (ICED EARTH) und Sänger Joseph Michael (SANCTUARY) veröffentlichen am 02.11.2018 das neue Album "A Prelude To Sorrow" (Century Media) mit folgender Tracklist:
01. A Prelude To Sorrow
02. We Are Nothing
03. Moment Of Silence
04. Communion Of The Wicked
05. Maridian's Visitation
06. Shadows
07. Ode To Despair
08. The Call
09. Vintage
10. Epilogue
Schaut hier das Video zum Song 'Ode To Despair':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_LUai2NYMQ
