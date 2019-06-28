APOCALYPTICA: Neuer Plattendeal mit Silver Lining Music und Tour mit SABATON bestätigt

Die finnische Symphonic-Metal-Band APOCALYPTICA hat ein neues Plattenlabel. Die Band hat bei Silver Linging Music einen Vertrag unterzeichnet.



Die Band äußert sich dazu wie folgt: "We are excited to learn how a slim record company structure plus all the marketing instruments of perhaps the biggest metal music powerhouse (with festivals, touring business, merchandise, etc) are set up for 2020! This feels like the absolute right company for the times we are in. We are very excited about our new album and we have the strongest belief that Silver Lining is the right partner for our music!"



Das neue Album dazu soll Anfang des kommenden Jahres erscheinen, wenn es mit SABATON und AMARANTHE auf Europatournee geht.



Folgende Termine zur "The Great Tour" von SABATON stehen bereits fest:

17/01/2020 – Zurich, Hallenstadion (CH)

18/01/2020 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle (DE)

19/01/2020 – Munich, Olympiahalle (DE)

21/01/2020 – Vienna, Gasometer (AT)

22/01/2020 – Budapest, Arena (HU)

24/01/2020 – Warsaw, Torwar (PL)

25/01/2020 – Berlin, Max Schmeling Halle (DE)

26/01/2020 – Prague, O2 Arena (CZ)

28/01/2020 – Milan, Alcatraz (IT)

31/01/2020 – Frankfurt, Festhalle (DE)

01/02/2020 – Oberhausen, König Pilsener Arena (DE)

02/02/2020 – Antwerp, Lotto Arena (BE)

04/02/2020 – Barcelona, Sant Jordi (ES)

05/02/2020 – Madrid, Vistalegre (ES)

07/02/2020 – Paris, Zenith (FR)

08/02/2020 – London, Wembley Arena (UK)

09/02/2020 – Amsterdam, Afas Live (NL)

11/02/2020 – Hamburg, Sporthalle (DE)

12/02/2020 – Copenhagen, Forum Black Box (DK)

14/02/2020 – Gothenburg, Scandinavium (SE)

15/02/2020 – Stockholm, Hovet (SE)

16/02/2020 – Oslo, Spektrum (NO)

