AS I MAY: Vorbote zum Album
03.05.2019 | 23:08
Am 26. Juli will die finnische Metalband AS I MAY ihr nächstes Album "My Own Creation" veröffentlichen. Bei YouTube ist ganz frisch ein Video zur Vorabsingle 'Pride Goes Before A Fall' verfügbar.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- as i may pride goes before a fall my own creation
