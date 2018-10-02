ATRIA: Videoclip zur neuen EP
Kommentieren
02.10.2018 | 21:29
Trackliste:
Die kanadische Metalband ATRIA hat für den 16. November ihre neue EP "New World Nightmare" angekündigt. Vorab kann schon mal bei YouTube der Clip zu 'Someone With Me' angetestet werden.
Trackliste:
1. New World Nightmare
2. Someone With Me
3. Less Than Equal
4. Follow You Home
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- atria new world nightmare someone with me video clip
0 Kommentare