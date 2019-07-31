Artwork und Albumtitel von CULT OF LUNA

Das nun inzwischen auch fest auf den 20.09.2019 terminierte achte Studioalbum von CULT OF LUNA wird auf den Namen "A Dawn To Fear" hören. Es handelt sich um ein Doppelalbum mit folgendem Tracklisting:

A1 The Silent Man

A2 Lay Your Head To Rest

A3 A Dawn To Fear

A4 Nightwalkers

B1 Lights On The Hill

B2 We Feel The End

B3 Inland Rain

B4 The Fall

Gitarrist und Sänger Johannes Persson sagt über das kommende Release: "An attempt to explore the essence of who we are. Written straight from the heart, with drifting minds, we didn’t start with a full story; We concentrated our efforts on the individual pieces before we took a step back and viewed the full picture. It’s an album we are immensely proud of and we hope it will mean as much to whoever listens as it does to us."

Auf der Bandwebseite kann man das Album vorbestellen; außerdem wurden dort auch noch einige Tour-Termine ergänzt.