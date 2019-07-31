Artwork und Albumtitel von CULT OF LUNA
Das nun inzwischen auch fest auf den 20.09.2019 terminierte achte Studioalbum von CULT OF LUNA wird auf den Namen "A Dawn To Fear" hören. Es handelt sich um ein Doppelalbum mit folgendem Tracklisting:
A1 The Silent Man
A2 Lay Your Head To Rest
A3 A Dawn To Fear
A4 Nightwalkers
B1 Lights On The Hill
B2 We Feel The End
B3 Inland Rain
B4 The Fall
Gitarrist und Sänger Johannes Persson sagt über das kommende Release: "An attempt to explore the essence of who we are. Written straight from the heart, with drifting minds, we didn’t start with a full story; We concentrated our efforts on the individual pieces before we took a step back and viewed the full picture. It’s an album we are immensely proud of and we hope it will mean as much to whoever listens as it does to us."
Auf der Bandwebseite kann man das Album vorbestellen; außerdem wurden dort auch noch einige Tour-Termine ergänzt.
Quelle:
- Instagram / Bandwebseite
Redakteur:
- Daniel Lindhorst
Tags:
- cult of luna the silent man a dawn to fear album artwork live tour
