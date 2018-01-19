BAD WOLVES: Coverversion von 'Zombie' veröffentlicht

Dolores O'Riordan wollte am Montag, die Vocals für eine Coverversion des THE CRANBERRIES-Songs 'Zombie' einsingen. Gemeinsam mit der Band BAD WOLVES sollte dieser Song veröffentlicht werden. Leider kam es nicht mehr zu dieser Zusammenarbeit.



Die Band hat sich daher entschlossen, die Cover-Version zu 'Zombie' selbst zu veröffentlichen und die Erlöse daraus ihren drei Kindern zukommen zu lassen.



"It was the greatest honor to know she liked our version and wanted to sing on it" so Sänger Tommy Vext. "We’re deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Dolores and by the fact that she’s leaving behind three children so we are donating the proceeds from the song to her kids".



"It’s such a powerful song and the themes are still so relevant, we wanted to release it in her memory. The original lyrics include the line ‘It’s the same old theme Since nineteen-sixteen. In your head, in your head, they’re still fighting’. It’s a reference to the IRA bombings during the Irish Rebellion. We changed that lyric to say ‘2018’ and she was really excited about that because the nations may have changed but we’re still fighting the same battles today. Humanity is still fighting to assert itself despite all the conflicts."

