BENEDICTION veröffentlicht neues Album

BENEDICTION veröffentlicht am 16.10.2020 via Nuclear Vlast das neue Album "Scriptures".

Zum neuen Track 'Rabid Carnality' kann man sich bereits ein Video ansehen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wMKHP2sdFs

Die Tracklist von "Scriptures" liest sich so:

01. Iterations Of I

02. Scriptures In Scarlet

03. The Crooked Man

04. Stormcrow

05. Progenitors Of A New Paradigm

06. Rabid Carnality

07. In Our Hands, The Scars

08. Tear Off These Wings

09. Embrace The Kill

10. Neverwhen

11. The Blight At The End

12. We Are Legion