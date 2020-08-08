BENEDICTION veröffentlicht neues Album "Scriptures"!
08.08.2020 | 12:38
BENEDICTION veröffentlicht am 16.10.2020 via Nuclear Vlast das neue Album "Scriptures".
Zum neuen Track 'Rabid Carnality' kann man sich bereits ein Video ansehen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wMKHP2sdFs
Die Tracklist von "Scriptures" liest sich so:
01. Iterations Of I
02. Scriptures In Scarlet
03. The Crooked Man
04. Stormcrow
05. Progenitors Of A New Paradigm
06. Rabid Carnality
07. In Our Hands, The Scars
08. Tear Off These Wings
09. Embrace The Kill
10. Neverwhen
11. The Blight At The End
12. We Are Legion
