BETH BLADE AND THE BEAUTIFUL DISASTERS: Neues Album

Die in Cardiff beheimatete Hard-Rock-Band BETH BLADE AND THE BEAUTIFUL DISASTERS wird am 25.01.2019 ihr zweites Album "Show Me Your Teeth" veröffentlichen. Daraus wurde bereits das Lied 'Give It All You’ve Got' herausgebracht.



Die Tracklist des Albums liest sich so:



1. Secrets

2. Give It All You’ve Got

3. On and On

4. You And I

5. Crazy

6. Show Me Your Teeth

7. I Ain’t Got Nothing

8. Lost In You

9. Into The Light

10. 1974

11. Who Do You Love Now?

12. Jack And Coke

Quelle: Tom Brumpton PR Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: beth blade and the beautiful disasters show me your teeth give it all youve got