BIKE AND MUSIC WEEKEND 2018: Headliner

Zur schönsten Bike-Zeit wird das BIKE AND MUSIC WEEKEND vom 2. bis 5. August in Geiselwind steigen. Neben Asphalt und Gummi wird es da auch viel Livemusik geben, bislang sind MANFRED MANN'S EARTH BAND, STAHLZEIT und THE NEW ROSES bestätigt worden, außerdem THE PICTUREBOOKS und RAY BLACK AND THE FLYING CARPETS. Tickets gibt es im Webshop des Eventzentrums.



