BODY COUNT mit neuem Video 'Bum-Rush'!

Die Crossover-Kombo BODY COUNT um Rapper ICE-T veröffentlicht am 06.03.2020 das neue Album "Carnivore" via Century Media.

Schaut euch hier das neue Video zum Track 'Bum-Rush' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vutQj7grdUA

Die Tracklist von "Carnivore" sieht so aus:

01. Carnivore

02. Point The Finger (feat. Riley Gale)

03. Bum-Rush

04. Ace Of Spades

05. Another Level (feat. Jamey Jasta)

06. Colors (2020)

07. No Remorse

08. When I'm Gone (feat. Amy Lee)

09. Thee Critical Beatdown

10. The Hate Is Real