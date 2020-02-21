BODY COUNT mit neuem Video 'Bum-Rush'!
21.02.2020 | 23:47
Die Crossover-Kombo BODY COUNT um Rapper ICE-T veröffentlicht am 06.03.2020 das neue Album "Carnivore" via Century Media.
Schaut euch hier das neue Video zum Track 'Bum-Rush' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vutQj7grdUA
Die Tracklist von "Carnivore" sieht so aus:
01. Carnivore
02. Point The Finger (feat. Riley Gale)
03. Bum-Rush
04. Ace Of Spades
05. Another Level (feat. Jamey Jasta)
06. Colors (2020)
07. No Remorse
08. When I'm Gone (feat. Amy Lee)
09. Thee Critical Beatdown
10. The Hate Is Real
