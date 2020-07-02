Back to the 90s: JUNKOWL unplugged
Kommentieren
02.07.2020 | 22:56
Die Hardcore-Band JUNKOWL aus Kanada hat einen Clip zur Akustikversion von 'Crawling Up My Feet' bei YouTube hochgeladen. Das Original ist von ihrem aktuellen Album "Making Out With My Death".
Die Hardcore-Band JUNKOWL aus Kanada hat einen Clip zur Akustikversion von 'Crawling Up My Feet' bei YouTube hochgeladen. Das Original ist von ihrem aktuellen Album "Making Out With My Death".
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- junkowl crawling up my feet making out with my death
0 Kommentare