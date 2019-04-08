CATHARTIC DEMISE debütiert mit EP
08.04.2019 | 22:57
Das kanadische Thrash-Quartett CATHARTIC DEMISE will am 26. April als sein Debüt eine selbstbetitelte EP herausbringen. Als Vorgeschmack gibt es bei YouTube ein Textvideo zu 'The Vice'.
