CATHARTIC DEMISE debütiert mit EP

Das kanadische Thrash-Quartett CATHARTIC DEMISE will am 26. April als sein Debüt eine selbstbetitelte EP herausbringen. Als Vorgeschmack gibt es bei YouTube ein Textvideo zu 'The Vice'.





Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: cathartic demise the vice textclip lyrics