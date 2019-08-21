CELL mit neuem Album

Für den 4. Oktober hat das Black-Metal-Trio CELL aus Kanada sein neues Album "Ancient Incantations Of Xarbos" angekündigt. Als Hörprobe gibt es bei YouTube einen Audioclip zu 'God Of The Neather Realm'.





