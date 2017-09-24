CHASTAIN: "We Bleed Metal" jetzt auch auf Vinyl
Am 25. August wurde das neue Album um Saitenflitzer David T. Chastain auf CD veröffentlicht, jetzt ist auch die Vinylausgabe verfügbar. Die Platte ist auf 200 Stück limitiert und enthält folgende Lieder:
Side A
1. I Live For Today
2. Against All The Odds
3. All Hail
4. Last Ones
5. We Bleed Metal 17
Side B
6. Secrets Creeping
7. Warrior
8. Bid Your Farewells
9. Search Time
