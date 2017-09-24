Am 25. August wurde das neue Album um Saitenflitzer David T. Chastain auf CD veröffentlicht, jetzt ist auch die Vinylausgabe verfügbar. Die Platte ist auf 200 Stück limitiert und enthält folgende Lieder:

Side A

1. I Live For Today

2. Against All The Odds

3. All Hail

4. Last Ones

5. We Bleed Metal 17

Side B

6. Secrets Creeping

7. Warrior

8. Bid Your Farewells

9. Search Time