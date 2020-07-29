COREY TAYLOR (SLIPKNOT/STONE SOUR) veröffentlicht Solo-Album!
SLIPKNOT- und STONE SOUR-Frontmann Corey Taylor veröffentlicht am 02.10.2020 via Roadrunner Records sein Solo-Album namens "CMFT".
Vorab wurden bereuts zwei Songs veröffentlicht, 'Cmft Must Be Stopped' (mit beachtlichen Gästebeiträgen) und 'Black Eyes Blue':
'Cmft Must Be Stopped':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEPI69cx22E
'Black Eyes Blue':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4iDs-klLFc
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. HWY 666
02. Black Eyes Blue
03. Samantha's Gone
04. Meine Lux
05. Halfway Down
06. Silverfish
07. Kansas
08. Culture Head
09. Everybody Dies On My Birthday
10. The Maria Fire
11. Home
12. CMFT Must Be Stopped (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie)
12. European Tour Bus Bathroom Song
