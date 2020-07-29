COREY TAYLOR (SLIPKNOT/STONE SOUR) veröffentlicht Solo-Album!

SLIPKNOT- und STONE SOUR-Frontmann Corey Taylor veröffentlicht am 02.10.2020 via Roadrunner Records sein Solo-Album namens "CMFT".

Vorab wurden bereuts zwei Songs veröffentlicht, 'Cmft Must Be Stopped' (mit beachtlichen Gästebeiträgen) und 'Black Eyes Blue':

'Cmft Must Be Stopped':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEPI69cx22E

'Black Eyes Blue':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4iDs-klLFc

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. HWY 666

02. Black Eyes Blue

03. Samantha's Gone

04. Meine Lux

05. Halfway Down

06. Silverfish

07. Kansas

08. Culture Head

09. Everybody Dies On My Birthday

10. The Maria Fire

11. Home

12. CMFT Must Be Stopped (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie)

12. European Tour Bus Bathroom Song