CORY MARKS: Wer bin ich?

Klar, Country Rock ist normalerweise nicht unser Gebiet, aber CORY MARKS hat auf seinem Debütalbum "Who I Am" ein paar illustre Gäste wie Ivan Moody (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) und Mickey Mars (MÖTLEY CRÜE) versammelt. "Who Am I" erscheint am 07. August via Better Noise Music.

Wem das als Anreiz nicht reicht, kann sich ja mal in das neue Video zur Single 'Drive' ansehen, das auch sehr hübsch ist.

