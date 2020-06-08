OUT IN STYLE: Neues Album

Die brasilianische Skate-Punk-Band OUT IN STYLE wird am 26.06.2020 ein neues Album veröffentlichen. Es trägt den Namen "Letters Never Sent" und wird via Too Loud Records erscheinen.



Der Sänger sagt zum neuen Album: ""Letters Never Sent" is an album which took years for us to pick my favorite lyrics and build a story about it. It is extremely personal and emotional and it also features the best of each band member, showing how the band is more mature year after year."



Mit 'Save Me' gibt es bereits neues Material auf die Ohren.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1 - Save Me

2 - Ambrosia

3 - Time Is Passing By

4 - (I'll Make It Right) This Time

5 - When Night Falls Fast

6 - My Reason To Believe

7 - Stuck In The Labyrinth

8 - Away From Vine Station

9 - Broken Inside

10 - Blue Citrus

11 - Today Is In The Past

12 - You Do It To Enjoy, I Do It To Die Faster

Quelle: Too Louds Records Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: out in style letters never sent save me too loud records