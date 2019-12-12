DEATHWHITE: Neuer Song 'Funeral Ground' veröffentlicht

Die Dark-Melodic-Metal-Band DEATHWHITE hat mit 'Funeral Ground' einen neuen Song aus dem kommenden Album "Grave Image" veröffentlicht. Das Album wird via Season of Mist am 31.01.2020 auf den Markt kommen.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Funeral Ground (05:05)

2. In Eclipse (04:46)

3. Further from Salvation (04:56)

4. Grave Image (04:50)

5. Among Us (04:11)

6. Words of Dead Men (03:56)

7. No Horizon (05:29)

8. Plague of Virtue (04:14)

9. A Servant (04:43)

10. Return to Silence (06:38)



Die Band sagt dazu: "We were quite elated upon seeing Jérôme Comentale's cover art design for 'Grave Image.' With that mind, we wanted to find some way to tie it into a video, which we did for "Funeral Ground". It is not obvious at first, but, rest assured, it is there. We had the good fortune of shooting during a brisk autumn day in the natural outdoors, something that we feel only added to the song's overall atmosphere, which treads some new - no pun intended - ground for us. Due credit to our resident jack-of-all-trades Shane Mayer, who lent his considerable time and energy to the video's creation."

