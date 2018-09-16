DEICIDE: Neues Video 'Defying The Sacred'

Just wurde das neue Album "Overtures Of Blasphemy" der Florida-Deather DEICIDE veröffentlicht, da wollen wir euch das Video zum Track 'Defying The Sacred' nicht vorenthalten:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mz4XMizqWjw

Die Tracklist vom Album gibt es auch noch:

01. One With Satan (3:48)

02. Crawled From The Shadows (3:20)

03. Seal The Tomb Below (2:57)

04. Compliments Of Christ (2:44)

05. All That Is Evil (3:24)

06. Excommunicated (2:55)

07. Anointed In Blood (3:18)

08. Crucified Soul Of Salvation (3:00)

09. Defying The Sacred (3:30)

10. Consumed By Hatred (3:02)

11. Flesh, Power, Dominion (3:33)

12. Destined To Blasphemy (2:25)