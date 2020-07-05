DEVILDRIVER: Zweite Single 'Iona' vom neuen Album veröffentlicht

Die kalifornische Band DEVILDRIVER hat mit 'Iona' die zweite Single, inklusive Video, vom neuen Album "Dealing With Demons I" veröffentlicht. Es ist der erste Teil einer Doppelalbum-Saga und wird am 09.10.2020 via Napalm Records erscheinen. Bereits im Mai wurde der Song 'Keep Away from Me' herausgebracht.



Frontman Dez Fafara sagt dazu: "'Iona' is unlike any other DEVILDRIVER song we’ve put out. From the frantic verses to the haunting chorus, this song is another move forward to push our sound and the listener's ears into the fray! The chorus, “she carries a black rose, effigy from a story closed", tells the story of the long dead ghost of Iona and her obsession with death represented by the black roses in her hands – each one the soul of someone she’s taken from this life on a lonely dark road, assimilating their souls into black roses, which she carries for eternity.



This theme relates to myself and "Dealing With Demons" in that, often times, we as people have a hard time "letting go" of things. This can be applied to relationships, death, and so on. Iona carrying the black roses symbolizes her inability to move on – always seeking revenge. The past is exactly that – the past – it’s important to let go and not be stuck in a perpetual loop of living in it."

Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Keep Away From Me

2. Vengeance Is Clear

3. Nest Of Vipers

4. Iona

5. Wishing

6. You Give Me A Reason To Drink (feat. Simon Blade Fafara)

7. Witches

8. Dealing With Demons

9. The Damned Don't Cry

10. Scars Me Forever

