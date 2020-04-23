DRACONIAN: Neues Epos

Die schwedische Doom-Metal-Band DRACONIAN wird am 30.10.2020 ein neues Album via Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Das Epos trägt den Namen "Under A Godless Veil". Knapp fünf Jahre ist es her, als die Schweden mit "Sovran" ihr letztes Werk herausbrachten.



Neue Musik gibt es zwar noch keine, dafür wurde die Tracklist und das Coverartwork (Natalia Drepina) bekanntgegeben.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Sorrow of Sophia

2. The Sacrificial Flame

3. Lustrous Heart

4. Sleepwalkers

5. Moon Over Sabaoth

6. Burial Fields

7. The Sethian

8. Claw Marks On The Throne

9. Night Visitor

10. Ascend Into Darkness



"Under A Godless Veil" wird in folgenden Formaten erscheinen:

- CD Jewelcase

- 2LP Gatefold Black vinyl

- 2LP Gatefold Gold vinyl

- Digital Album



Die Band sagt zum neuen Album: "To us, Under A Godless Veil is by far the most diverse album we have created. Inspired by some of the music closest to Johan’s heart; everything from traditional Doom to scaled-down, Gothic rock-inspired pieces and more. Some will perhaps describe the songs as more refined and meditative. Some ambient elements have been added to the mix without overshadowing the traditional characteristics that are DRACONIAN.



Resonating with the compositions, Anders’s lyrical direction is ambiguous and a progression of the first two-three albums, yet more subtle while embracing the Gnostic philosophy more directly. One could say Under A Godless Veil is an act of contemplation; About living and dying and remembering who we are in a strange, abrasive world far from home."

Quelle: Napalm Records Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: draconian under a godless veil album 2020 doom metal