Das nächste Video von MOTIVE ist online
20.06.2019 | 22:32
Zu 'Digital Slave' hat MOTIVE, Thrash-Metal-Band aus den USA, einen Videoclip ganz frisch bei YouTube online gestellt. Die Nummer befindet sich auf dem aktuellen Album "Fight The World", das für den 12. Juli 2019 auch als LP angekündigt ist.
